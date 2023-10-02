Lafayette officials expect construction of the highly anticipated skate park at Thomas Park to be complete in January 2024. Lafayette Consolidated Government officials and other community leaders gathered at Thomas Park Tuesday, October 3rd, to break ground on the project. The park, located on Geraldine Street in Rivers Bend neighborhood off Camellia, will cost about half a million dollars to build.

In January 2022, Lafayette council members approved $250,000 in federal ARPA funding for construction. The city will fund the remaining quarter of a million.

ARPA stands for American Rescue Plan, federal money funneled down to local and state governments to assist in their recovery from the COVID pandemic. LCG received $86-million in ARPA dollars that was divided among several projects, like upgrades to Moore and Brown Park.

Brown Park will become a Baseball and Softball Super Complex, while Moore Park will be a Soccer Super Complex. According to LCG, both parks are expected to be upgraded with:

Tournament quality fields

Low glare, efficient LED lighting

Digital scoreboards at feature fields

Increased, convenient parking

New food and beverage facilities

Larger spectator areas with added shade

Plentiful and modern restrooms

New playgrounds

Brown Park is on Pont Des Mouton, just west of its intersection with Louisiana Avenue.

Moore Park sits off Sonny Roy Lane, just north of I-10, off University Avenue.

Plans for Thomas Park Skate Park include a 13,000 square foot destination park with a street plaza, 4.5- to 7-foot bowl, and mini ramp.

A local group of enthusiasts called Skatepark of Lafayette had been working diligently, prior to the approval, to raise money to build a park in Lafayette. According to the information on Facebook, the group:

...works to strengthen communities and empower youth by advocating for skateboarders, bmx'ers, roller skaters, scooters and culture. Educating youth and adults about the art of concrete recreation and its benefits to neighborhoods and people, building a free public skatepark that demonstrates community engagement and multi-faceted use is the main purpose of this group.

LCG chose the Thomas Park location after talking with the skate park community and because of the availability of land in that area. Officials are hoping it becomes an attraction for both locals and visitors to Lafayette from other areas.

The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public.

