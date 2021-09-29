In a joint operation of several local and state agencies, Two Lafayette men have been arrested on child pornography charges. One of the two men is also accused of sexual abuse of an animal.

According to officials with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office 50-year-old Charles Greenwald is facing several child pornography charges, and the man is accused of sexual abuse of an animal.

Photo courtesy of AG Jeff Landry's Office

The following are all of the charges that Greenwald is facing after being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center:

Twenty-five counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen

Ten counts of Distributing Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen

Forty counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal

Photo courtesy of AG Jeff Landry's Office

Another Lafayette man was also arrested yesterday in a case involving child pornography. Landry's office says 59-year-old Arthur Scruggs was arrested for 117 counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen.

The following agencies were part of a joint investigation that led to these arrests:

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

Homeland Security Investigations

Louisiana State Police

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Why Louisiana Has The Second Worst School System