Morgan City Man Arrested on Child Porn, Bestiality Charges

A Morgan City man has been arrested on charges related to bestiality and pornography involving juveniles.

According to our news partners at KATC TV3, Devon Joseph Mayon, 21, was arrested today on numerous counts of bestiality and charges related to inappropriate relations with juveniles.

According to a post on Facebook, Mayon was employed by the Morgan City Police Department until the investigation was opened in May.

via Facebook

Later in the same thread, another reference was made to him being employed by the Morgan City Police Department, apparently in the jail.

via Facebook

The investigation began in May of this year and, soon after, Mayon was arrested on charges related to inappropriate conduct with juveniles. As the investigation continued, more evidence was uncovered.

The evidence included the unthinkable: images involving the sexual assault of children and images showing pornography involving animals.

The story lists the details of Mayon's arrest:

Pornography Involving Juveniles (41 counts)

Pornography involving Juveniles under the age of 13

Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (3 counts)

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (4 Counts)

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (4 counts)

Sexual Abuse of an Animal - Possession of Pornography involving Animals (2 counts)

On a related note: while doing the research for this story, I learned why we spell the word "bestiality" that way, instead of "beastiality".

The word "bestiality" comes from the word "bestial" which, according to Google, means "of or like an animal or animals".

Now you know.

As for Mayon: if he is guilty, I hope that he is removed from society. We don't need that kind of person walking free.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.