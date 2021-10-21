Morgan City Man Arrested on Child Porn, Bestiality Charges
A Morgan City man has been arrested on charges related to bestiality and pornography involving juveniles.
According to our news partners at KATC TV3, Devon Joseph Mayon, 21, was arrested today on numerous counts of bestiality and charges related to inappropriate relations with juveniles.
According to a post on Facebook, Mayon was employed by the Morgan City Police Department until the investigation was opened in May.
Later in the same thread, another reference was made to him being employed by the Morgan City Police Department, apparently in the jail.
The investigation began in May of this year and, soon after, Mayon was arrested on charges related to inappropriate conduct with juveniles. As the investigation continued, more evidence was uncovered.
The evidence included the unthinkable: images involving the sexual assault of children and images showing pornography involving animals.
The story lists the details of Mayon's arrest:
- Pornography Involving Juveniles (41 counts)
- Pornography involving Juveniles under the age of 13
- Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (3 counts)
- Indecent Behavior with Juveniles (4 Counts)
- Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor (4 counts)
- Sexual Abuse of an Animal - Possession of Pornography involving Animals (2 counts)
On a related note: while doing the research for this story, I learned why we spell the word "bestiality" that way, instead of "beastiality".
The word "bestiality" comes from the word "bestial" which, according to Google, means "of or like an animal or animals".
Now you know.
As for Mayon: if he is guilty, I hope that he is removed from society. We don't need that kind of person walking free.