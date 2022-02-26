Lafayette Man Facing Child Cruelty Charge

St. Martin Parish sheriff's deputies say they've arrested a Lafayette man who allegedly put a child in the hospital with severe injuries.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, Jose Valero is facing three counts of cruelty to a juvenile, one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, and six drug counts.

That arrest came after deputies responded to a call from the 1000 block of East Madeline Boulevard in Breaux Bridge on Wednesday. Sheriff Breaux says the four-year-old child was unresponsive when deputies arrived at the home. The child was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital. The child's current condition is not known.

Breaux did not specify what type of injuries the child has, what Valero is accused of doing to the child, or what the relationship between Valero and the child is.

Valero remains in the St. Martin Parish Jail without bond.

Jose Valero (St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

