Lafayette Man Killed in Late Night Shooting

Lafayette police are investigating a homicide in the Truman Addition.

Investigators say that shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Fitzgerald Street near its intersection with Martin Luther King Drive.

Google

According to a police spokesperson, officers found Rashawn Broussard on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Broussard was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police also say the gunman shot at a second person but missed.

So far, investigators have not identified any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this case, call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Signs That You Are Getting Older

30 Google Images that Show Youngsville's Growth [PHOTOS] Here are 30 Google Street View images that show Youngsville's growth over the past years.

Politics Can Be Disheartening, But Pets Are Pure Love