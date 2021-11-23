Lafayette Parish Will Experience Changes to Trash Schedule This Week

Since it is Thanksgiving week Acadiana residents can expect some changes to be made with trash pickup. Several of the trash services in Acadiana have already announced changes for later this week.

Here are the changes to trash pickup for the week of Thanksgiving:

Waste Management:

They will be closed on Thursday, November 25, 2021, for Thanksgiving Day.

Customers in the City of Broussard and the City of Youngsville who regularly have trash pickup on Thursday will be collected on Friday instead.

Any customers who get trash pickup on Friday will now be collected on Saturday.

Pelican Waste and Debris:

Breaux Bridge Residential- Pelican Waste and Debris will not be operating on Thanksgiving Day. The route will be picked up on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

City of New Iberia Residential- Pelican Waste and Debris will not be operating on Thanksgiving Day. They will be back to their regular schedule on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Carencro Residential- Pelican Waste and Debris will not be operating on Thanksgiving Day. The route will be picked up on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

St Martin Parish Residential- Pelican Waste and Debris will not be operating on Thanksgiving Day. If you happen to be on the residential or bulky waste pickup schedule on Thursday, you will get your trash picked up on the following day, Friday, November 26, 2021.

Pelican Waste and Debris asks that customers put garbage cans out the night before service day to prevent missed pickups.

Republic Services:

Republic Services will not collect garbage or recycling items in Lafayette Parish on Thanksgiving Day. Customers who are normally scheduled on Thursday will receive service on Friday, November 26, 2021. Customers who receive service on Friday will receive service on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Any customer who normally has excess trash and receives services on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday can place the extra bags of trash at the curb at least three feet away from the waste and recycling carts on their designated day.

