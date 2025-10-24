(Lafayette, Louisiana) - A portion of a popular Lafayette has been closed until December 1st, and drivers should be aware of lane closures.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government announced on social media that a portion of Girard Park, near UL-Lafayette, will be closed as crews use the park to stock construction materials.

A portion of the park is fenced off as crews begin work on a new sewer lift station. The area will be used for pipe storage and prep work to help reduce road closures and traffic impacts along Girard Park Drive.

The city thanks citizens for their patience as work continues to improve the sewer system in Lafayette.

