Six teenagers are facing armed robbery, weapons, and drugs charges after Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies say they robbed two pizza delivery workers.

One of those teens is also facing an attempted murder charge in another jurisdiction.

That robbery happened Monday around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Windrose Lane, just off Bonin Road.

Google

According to investigators, the teens, aged 15 and 16, placed a large order from a local pizza restaurant. Deputies say when the delivery employees arrived at the home, the six teens, all wearing masks, held them at gunpoint. The suspects allegedly demanded cash and other items from the victims.

Investigators say the teens stole a cell phone and the food they ordered.

The pizza shop called authorities, who then obtained a search warrant for the Windrose Lane home. A SWAT unit went to that home and found the pizza delivery bag, the stolen cell phone, four guns, and about two-and-a-half ounces of cannabis. Deputies say one of the confiscated guns was reported as stolen.

All six suspects are facing two counts of armed robbery and one count each of Illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana. The teens were all booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Home.

The first suspect in the case, aged 16, is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge for an incident that happened in St. Martinville. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office did not provide any information about that case. We have reached out to the St. Martinville Police Department for information about that case.

A Lafayette sheriff's spokesperson says the investigation into the armed robbery continues.

