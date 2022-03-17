Earlier this week, a man allegedly tried to rob someone he was meeting up with and missed when he allegedly fired several shots at him in the unsuccessful armed robbery attempt.

Thursday morning, a victim in a separate armed robbery attempt was not as fortunate.

No, the victim was not injured but he says the suspect got away with his money.

600 Pillette Road, google maps

According to a press release from Lafayette Police, the incident happened in the 600 block of Pillette Road around 9:00 AM. The victim told officers as he was walking in the area he was approached by a male he didn't know who was riding a red bicycle. The victim told police the suspect placed an unknown object to his back, demanded money, then got away with it.

The suspect is described as a thin black male.

If you have any information, please call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers a (337) 232-TIPS.

