Lafayette Police Officials Remind Parents of Summer Curfew

Wednesday will be the last day of school for most children in Lafayette Parish, and it will be a time for kids to relax and have some fun.

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department want to send out a reminder to parents and guardians that there are laws that govern when kids can be out.

There is a curfew ordinance that is law in Lafayette. The municipal codes are in sections 62-89 according to Sergeant Robin Green.

She reminds parents that anyone under the age of 17 that is not emancipated must not be out after 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. on the following days:

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

The curfew is 11:59 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night through 6 a.m. each following day.

Green says the following two things apply:

A minor commits an offense if they are in a public place or at an establishment during curfew hours.

The parent or guardian of a minor commits an offense if they knowingly or by insufficient control allow a minor to be at a public place or establishment during curfew hours.

Green says the Lafayette Police Department will be having curfew checks.

She adds the department does encourage parents to have summertime activities for their children.

