LAFAYETTE, La. — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in a busy Lafayette shopping area, leaving two men injured.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of West Willow Street just after 7:00 p.m. following reports of gunfire in the parking lot of Super One Foods.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital by emergency medical personnel. At the time of this report, their conditions remain unknown.

Crime Scene Active as Detectives Search for Leads

The area surrounding the store remained active into the evening hours as detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division scanned the parking lot for evidence.

No arrests have been announced, and a suspect description has not yet been released to the public.

Lafayette Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has surveillance footage from nearby businesses to come forward.

Community Asked to Assist

If you have information that could assist investigators, please contact the Lafayette Police Department directly or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.