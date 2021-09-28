This is pretty cool.

A Lafayette Walmart store announced on their Facebook page that they have set up a selfie station where customers can take photos with some fall and Halloween decor.

The store located on Ambassador Caffery has invited customers to stop by their selfie area in the store while shopping.

As you can see here, the area set aside for the photos is decorated with pumpkins, mums, and other fall-like decors.

The designated area is in the garden section if you wish to snap a photo of yourself or of your kids.

I applaud the store for allowing customers to snap photos here and would hope that other stores run with this idea too.

If you are looking for a photo op with the kids as we go into the holidays, here you go. Take advantage of this generous offer from Walmart on Ambassador Caffery.

Here is another photo of folks enjoying the selfie station at the store in Lafayette.