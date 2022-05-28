Lafayette Woman Shares Terrifying Experience as a Warning to Other Residents to Stay Vigilant

One local woman is sharing a horrifying experience that she hopes will help to save someone else's life.

The woman (who shall remain nameless) shared her message via social media claiming that she was "terrified" and "scared for her life" after a traumatic incident that started when she was at a local gas station to put fuel in her vehicle.

After she finished fueling up and paying for her gas, she re-entered her vehicle and was surprised by a man with a gun who somehow got into her car during the process of filling up her car.

She says the man put a gun to her head and instructed her to "keep driving" and continue to follow his commands or he would kill her. The man also demanded money and told the woman that in order for him to let her go, she would have to "sleep with him."

Perhaps one of the most chilling parts of her entire story would come next. The man told her that he had been watching her Instagram account and that "dudes like him" don't get a chance to be with girls like her.

At that point, she claims the man began to hit her with his gun and demanded that she pull her vehicle over. She told him that she was going to drive to a nearby park to pull over. Instead of pulling into the park, the woman had another plan.

Once she was near her grandmother's house, she jumped out of the vehicle in an attempt to escape the nightmarish situation when the man began to fight. He jumped into the driver's seat and drove her vehicle into a house. She says he shot up her grandmother's home multiple times while crashing her car.

Her message has been shared numerous times on social media across multiple platforms as women (and men) in Lafayette are being warned of what could easily happen to them in similar situations.

Never in her "wildest dreams" did she ever think this could happen to her, but now she's telling other females to be careful with what they're putting on social media considering that predators like her attacker could be waiting for an opportunity to do the same thing to them.

She says the man claims to have raped several women over the last week in situations almost identical to the one she was in. I have to imagine that if it wasn't for her bravery and quick thinking, she could easily be a statistic just like others who weren't so fortunate.

The woman reiterated that her attacker's plan was to rape and kill her, reminding everyone to lock their doors and remain vigilant in vulnerable situations.

Anyone with information that could be helpful in her situation or to share anything suspicious that may feel similar to this situation is encouraged to reach out to Lafayette Police at 337-281-8600.

This woman managed to survive this horrible situation, but the next person may not be so lucky.