Lafayette’s Favorite BBQ Restaurants

When I think of tasty BBQ my mind immediately goes to my dad's famous BBQ recipe. However, there are times when I crave BBQ and he doesn't have the time to make any. I have thought about where the best places in Lafayette are to get a good plate of BBQ and I honestly was having a hard time coming up with places.

I took to social media to find out what you the listeners thought were the best places to get a plate of BBQ in Lafayette and it was so helpful to see your answers. Now I have a list of the best BBQ places in Lafayette and I couldn't be more excited about it.

Here are the top 5 places to get BBQ in Lafayette:

Blanchard’s Barbecue

Blanchard's is located at 2023 W Pinhook Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508. This restaurant was voted the top place to get BBQ in Lafayette, according to our research.

Dwight’s Restaurant

Dwight's is located at 4800 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503. Now, this restaurant is known for its seafood but on Sunday they make a pretty mean BBQ plate.

Tchop’s MidCity Smokehouse

Tchop's is located at 117 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA 70503. Tchop's is fairly new to the Lafayette area but I have heard amazing things about this restaurant. If you are looking for a fun family restaurant this is the place to go.

Billeaud’s No 3

Billeaud's No 3 is located at 1069 Freeman Rd, Broussard, LA 70518. This restaurant has a great selection of BBQ on Sundays.

Smokin Joe’s/ Chevron

Smokin Joe's is located at 600 E Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508. As we have previously learned gas stations in Louisiana have some of the best food around so I have no doubt that their BBQ is amazing.

Other restaurants listed were:

Fezzo’s Seafood, Steakhouse, & Oyster Bar

Mire's Grocery & Service Station

Lumberjack’s Soul Food and More

Tim’s Kitchen

Bosco’s

Grab-n-Geaux Smokehouse

Weezie’s Sneaux Shack & More

Veronica’s Cafe

Paxton Simon Soul Food

Laura’s Two

Kartchner’s Speciality Meats

Sage’s Smokehouse BBQ

Bourque’s Specialities

