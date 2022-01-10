The wait is finally over and Lafayette residents are excited about the news that Moncus Park is officially open.

However, there is more exciting news coming out about the park.

Moncus Park has announced that they have teamed up with several local groups to offer free classes to the public.

"These programs focus on three core pillars: arts and culture, health and wellness, and environmental education," a park post states. "Programs range from dance and yoga classes to French lessons and more! These classes and seminars cater to ALL ages and are free to the public."

The free classes will start next week at the park. You can find the full list of class offerings on the Moncus Park website.

Here is the schedule of the free classes taking place at Moncus Park:

Jan. 25 – Gayle Webre, author of “When I Was an Alligator,” will host a free environmental education program for children from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 25 – Zydefit workout with Dr. Moriah for adults from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 – Zydefit workout with Dr. Moriah for adults from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 – CrossFit Acadiana with Joseph for adults from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 9 – Space Yoga from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring a yoga mat and dress comfortably.

Feb. 16 – Stretch & Grow, a health and wellness program for children ages 6-17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 16 – French Intro Class for all ages with École Saint-Landry from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 23 – Happy Little Trees Acadiana painting classes for children ages 6-12 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

March 3 – Stretch & Grow, a health and wellness program for children ages 6-17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

March 3 – French Intro Class for all ages with École Saint-Landry from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

March 10 – CrossFit Acadiana with Joseph for adults from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

March 10 – Space Yoga from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bring a yoga mat and dress comfortably.

March 17 – Embody Zest, a class on Franklin Method-Dynamic Imagery for Balance and Flexibility for adults from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

March 24 – Zydefit workout with Dr. Moriah for adults from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

March 31 – Programming Appreciation Day: meet our first quarter vendors, learn about our second quarter, and more.

In addition to these free classes, Moncus Park has just announced that they are adding Food Truck Fridays to the list of events.



February’s vendors will highlight local Black entrepreneurs in honor of Black History Month.

Vendor participants will be as follows:

Cravinboudin, February 4, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Nina Creole, February 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

AwwShucks, February 18, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

C'est Bon Manger, February 25, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor please visit Moncus Park's website for more information.

