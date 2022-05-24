This is not what you want to see in your front yard.

Our friend over at KATC-TV 3, Rob Perillo, shared a video from Craig Romero and it shows a very large black bear roaming through someone's yard.

We have seen many videos in the recent past that show bears roaming through parts of Acadiana, but I can't recall seeing one this big.

The bear was spotted in Eastern New Iberia, near Old Jeanerette Rd. and Darnell Rd.

As it walks through the yard, the bear appears to be looking for something to eat, thus that is why officials often say to not leave food or garbage out in areas where bears are spotted.

In a separate video, you can see this bear eating from someone's garbage.

We remind you if you ever see a bear roaming through your area, do not approach it and you should contact your local Wildlife and Fisheries Office to notify them of the sighting.

Now, let's get to the video that shows this HUGE bear in parts of Iberia Parish.

Check out another video of the large bear in New Iberia as it scours through garbage cans left by the roadside.