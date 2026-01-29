Highlights:

Derek Armstrong, 45, cited for hunting four deer without required licenses or tags

Agents found artificial lights placed behind his residence

Illegal harvests occurred between October 2024 and January 2025

Armstrong faces up to $2,950 in fines plus $2,400 in civil restitution

Most serious charge carries potential jail time

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a Greenwell Springs man on multiple deer hunting violations after he admitted taking four deer illegally over three months.

LDWF agents charged Derek Armstrong, 45, with hunting deer without a basic hunting license and deer hunting license, failing to tag deer, failing to validate deer harvest, and hunting deer during illegal hours with artificial light.

What Happened in East Baton Rouge Parish

Agents got a tip that Armstrong was hunting deer during illegal hours behind his residence. When they showed up at his home on Jan. 23, Armstrong admitted to taking four deer with a crossbow: antlered deer on Oct. 1 and Oct. 28, 2024, and antlerless deer on Nov. 13, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025.

Agents found hunting spots lit up by artificial lights behind Armstrong’s residence. Armstrong didn’t have hunting licenses or deer tags for any of the deer.

Financial Penalties for Louisiana Hunting Violations

Armstrong’s looking at steep fines. Hunting without basic hunting and deer hunting licenses, failing to tag deer, and failing to validate deer harvest each bring up to a $350 fine. The most serious charge—hunting deer during illegal hours with artificial light—carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.

Armstrong will also pay civil restitution totaling $2,400 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Senior Agent Ethan Arbour, Lt. Jared Riddle, Sgt. Carl Armstrong, Agent Chase Mack, and Sgt. Randy Lanoux worked the case.