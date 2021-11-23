Lil Boosie and U.S. Marines Hand Out Free Turkeys in Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving

The Louisiana rapper is once again working in his community to make sure hungry families are fed this holiday season with the help of some U.S. Marines. Check out videos of Lil Boosie passing out free turkeys in Baton Rouge ahead of Thanksgiving.

Lil Boosie wasn't alone in his efforts to get Baton Rouge community members fed this Thanksgiving. Videos and photos show the assistance provided by U.S. Marines and other good folks who were willing to lend a helping hand.

Here is @BOOSIEOFFICIAL sharing video on his Twitter page of the Thanksgiving festivities in Baton Rouge.

In the background of the video, you can see the U.S. Marines standing by to lend a helping hand as the drive-thru turkey operation was underway in Louisiana's capital.

See another video of Boosie passing out turkeys via @hiphopcnation on Twitter below.

One U.S. Marine shared photos of his experience, which you can check out from Instagram below.

Staff Sergeant Branson describes the turkey drive as a success and thanked the Constable and Lil Boosie. This group of great people came together to truly make a difference this holiday season.

Folks on Twitter were appreciative of everything Lil Boosie did to help out in Baton Rouge this Thanksgiving.

While the rapper can sometimes find his way into the spotlight for less popular acts, this act of giving from Lil Boosie during the holidays shows you that his heart is in his home of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Thanks to Lil Boosie, the Constable, the U.S. Marines, and everyone else who made this awesome turkey drive happen! Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Acadiana's Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dishes