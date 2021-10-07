LIVE MUSIC: Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s Concert Series

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra is holding its 2nd concert of the 37th season Friday, October 8, 2021.

The title of this season is LIVE With the Symphony: The Soundtrack of Your Life, Volume 37. (It's ASO's 37th season.)

The 2nd concert is titled "Track 2: Untitled", and it begins at 7 pm at Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette.

Track 2: Untitled will feature a unique presentation of Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21, as well as the works of Brazilian composers Heitor Villa-Lobos and Francisco Mignone, and Austrian composer Franz Schubert.

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra will be accompanied by guest artists, Fabio & Gisele Witkowski, husband and wife piano duo.

Devon Zeek/Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's Executive Director, Dana Baker said, “ASO couldn’t be more pleased to be back performing live for our community again, as there really is no better way to experience the Symphony. Track 2: Untitled promises to be both visually and auditorily stunning, coupling the fun and distinctive playing style of the Witkowski Duo, with the artistic mastery of the Symphony.”

ASO’s 37th concert series is the first time in 18 months the Symphony has performed live, due to ongoing challenges with COVID. "LIVE with the Symphony: The Soundtrack of Your Life" is dedicated to relating the themes and music of each concert to the memorable soundtracks of our lives.

Devon Zeek/Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

This year’s live concerts combine the music of classical composers with that of popular contemporary composers and artists, to bring the audience enjoyable and unforgettable performances.

Tickets are still available through the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra's website.

