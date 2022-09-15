Lockdowns and Threats in Lafayette Schools; The Latest

The latest lockdown to happen at a school in Lafayette Parish happened earlier Thursday morning at Ernest Gallet Elementary School in Youngsville according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

He told KPEL that as they searched for a man who was spotted with a rifle in the city, out of an abundance of caution, they did have the school on lockdown for a brief time. The lockdown has now been lifted.

Earlier today. local law enforcement officials did a complete investigation to determine whether or not threats had been made against Broussard Middle. According to the Lafayette Parish School System, law enforcement concluded there was no threat that was actually made to students and faculty at the school.

Southside High School had a lockdown for a short period today as well due to the same report of the man with the rifle in the area.

Our community has been concerned, rightfully so, over the last 24 to 48 hours after there were incidents at two other schools in the parish.

Wednesday, 911 operators received a call from someone who said that a threat had been made against Comeaux High School. The person law enforcement believes made the actual threat was detained by law enforcement officials.

Sergeant Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department says a 17-year-old student who attends Comeaux was arrested for terrorizing and resisting arrest. The juvenile was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, and the school has a normal schedule today.

Yesterday a student at Northside High School was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a school resource officer and a student after the students had an altercation.

Students at Erath Middle and the high schools were dismissed early Wednesday after a bomb threat had been made at one of the schools. There was no actual threat law enforcement learned after doing a thorough search.

As we were writing this story, a report came in about a drive-by shooting that happened near an Opelousas school.

