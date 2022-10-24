Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?

In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers range between 1 and 69 and the Powerball numbers range from 1 to 26. Match them all and win.

For Mega Millions the first set of numbers must be between 1 to 69. The Mega Ball number ranges from 1 to 25. Like Powerball, match them all and you come into a lot of money.

According to en.as.com, the numbers that have shown up in the most Mega Millions drawings since the beginning of the lottery are 31, 17, 4, 20 and 10 for the first set of numbers. The most popular Mega Ball number is 10.

For Powerball, the numbers that have appeared most are 39, 32, 41, 23 and 22 for the first set of numbers. The most popular Powerball number in lottery history is 18.

The Mega Ball that has the least amount of appearances is 7. The least popular Powerball is 23.

In Louisiana, Powerball tickets can be purchased until 9 p.m. the night of the drawing.