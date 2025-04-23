Louisiana's Festival International will once again welcome tens of thousands of visitors to Lafayette for a massive music, food, and fun celebration that offers endless entertainment.

If you're looking for an overview of all the fantastic activities, you will find something for your entire family.

When you hear someone say, "There is something for everyone at Festival", this is a bona fide statement. There are numerous different music genres, food options, and arts and crafts offerings.

Randy Jackson at NiteTown at Festival International

Festival International de Louisiane

Want To Volunteer?

Festival International is a street musical extravaganza like no other. Even if you decide you want to volunteer at the last minute for an up-close look at how it all works, you can do that by clicking here.

As all of the guests converge on Downtown Lafayette for days of fun, one of the most important aspects is good parking that won't break the bank or get your vehicle towed.

Festival International

What's The Best Parking Option For Festival International?

Each year, Festival International offers parking options that allow you to use a shuttle service to get to and from the fun.

There are several stops on the shuttle service route.

Parking is available at the UL Health Science Campus Parking Garages at 601 West St. Mary Boulevard at 411 St. Landry Street. For those from this area, this is the old parking garage of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital location.

Festival International de Louisiane

What Do You Need To Know About The Shuttle?

Please bring a credit or debit card to pay for parking. Parking your car will cost $15. Parking is based on the vehicle, not the number of people in it.

The parking and shuttle service will be available each day from Thursday through Sunday. The shuttle will operate continuously, with anticipated drop-off and pick-up intervals of every 15 minutes.

Festival International de Louisiane 3

Once you get on the shuttle at the corner of St. Mary and St. Landry streets, you will be dropped off at the corner of Lee and Barry Streets for the following days and times:

Thursday's shuttle schedule will be between 5:00 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

-The last shuttle bus will leave at 11:00 p.m.

Friday's shuttle schedule will be between 4:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

-The last shuttle bus will leave at 10:45 p.m.

Saturday's shuttle schedule will be between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

-The last shuttle bus will leave at 9:45 p.m.

Sunday's shuttle schedule will be between 11:30 a.m. and 7:45 p.m.

-The last shuttle bus will leave at 7:30 p.m.

