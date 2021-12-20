Louisiana Firefighter Killed While Working on Fire Truck

Terrible news out of The South Bossier Parish Fire District.

A Louisiana fireman died as a result of his injuries after a tire that he was working on exploded.

28-year-old Jessie Henry reportedly died at a fire station in northwest Louisiana after a tire on a fire engine that he was working on exploded.

Family members of Henry told KSLA-TV that the tire sensor hit him in the head when the tire exploded.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but he did not survive the accident.

Jessie Henry was a firefighter for four years and served in the U.S. Army for four years. He was active in the Army Reserves.

He was also very active in the MMA circuit, and just recently turned pro.

Henry is survived by a 9-year-old daughter and his parents.

Several fire departments and other agencies paid their respects to Henry Monday morning as his body was taken to Arkansas for an autopsy.

Jessie Henry FB

Jessie Henry FB