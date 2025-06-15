(KPEL News) - Officials with the Broussard Fire Department say their firefighters, with the help of some other departments, were able to put out a blaze at a home Saturday afternoon.

It was around 2 o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, June 15, when a call came in about a fire at a residential home in Broussard.

Broussard firefighters were called out to the scene, and the first unit went to the address in the 100 block of Janin Road at around 2:27 that afternoon, according to the Broussard Fire Chief.

Chief Bryan Champagne says that in addition to firefighters from Broussard, several other departments responded to assist in firefighting, including the following:

Carencro Fire Department

Milton Fire Department

Lafayette Fire Department

Youngsville Fire Department

Chief Champagne says that the occupants of the home were inside when the fire broke out.

When they discovered what was happening, everyone was able to safely get out of the home. No one was injured in the fire.

The house was completely destroyed by the Saturday fire, according to Chief Champagne.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and officials say the investigation is ongoing to determine exactly what sparked the blaze.

