(Lafayette Parish) - Someone who allegedly littered in Lafayette Parish could be facing a huge fine and possible jail time after something was found at an illegal dumping site in the parish.

Parish Proud, a volunteer group that addresses litter abatement in Lafayette Parish, posted on their social media page that with the assistance of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Detail Unit, they were able to track down someone who dropped off something in an illegal dumping site.

The "major litterer" allegedly dumped things at an illegal dumping site on Rue Scholastique Road, which is in the Ossun area of Lafayette Parish.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department was able to track down the person who dumped trash on the site by going through the litter and locating a product with the alleged litterer's address on it.

According to the social media post by the volunteer group, "The individual is now facing gross negligent littering charges, which could mean up to $10,000 in fines and 30 days in jail."

The group reminds you and me that littering anywhere is a crime, and if you are found, you will be prosecuted.

The mission of Parish Proud is to keep Lafayette Parish clean. Other parishes throughout Acadiana have similar organizations with the same mission to keep their communities clean and free from litter.

Remember, litter is not only unattractive in communities, but it can also impede drainage, which is a problem in Acadiana when heavy thunderstorms drop several inches of rain. We all have to do our part to discourage and stop littering in our communities.

If you witness anyone littering in Lafayette Parish, you can report them to authorities by calling 311-3.