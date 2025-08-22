Louisiana Currently Has 2 Major Wildfires Still Burning

Lafayette, Louisiana - (KPEL-FM) - Remember a couple of weeks ago hearing about a couple of wildfires burning in Louisiana?

Well, they're both still burning, and have burned a few thousand acres to date.

How Common Are Wildfires in Louisiana?

Louisiana is actually one of the most heavily forested states in the South.

Roughly 50% of the State of Louisiana is forestland, which equates to a whopping 14 million acres.

We always hear about devastating wildfires in States like California, but it seems like, despite half of Louisiana being covered in forestland, we don't hear about wildfires very often in The Pelican State.

We actually have more wildfires every year than you might realize.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry reports an average of 2,000 to 3,000 wildfires per year, burning around 20,000 to 30,000 acres statewide.

Peak wildfire season in Louisiana is from August to October.

Although some of Louisiana's wildfire are started by lightning, wildfires are usually human-caused by burn piles, equipment sparks, arson.

Two Louisiana Wildfires Still Burning

Even though we're only at the start of wildfire season in Louisiana, firefighters are already dealing with two major Forrest fires.

Louisiana Backbone Wildfire - Natchitoches Parish.

The Backbone Wildfire started August 3, 2025.

To date it has burned 2,409 acres of land.

As of now, this is fire is reportedly 75% contained.

Louisiana Marceaux Wildfire - Cameron Parish.

The Marceaux Wildfire started August 17, 2025.

To date it has burned 1,456 acres of land.

As of now, this fire is reportedly 80% contained.

Worst Louisiana Wildfire In History

While the 2 current Louisiana wildfires have scorched a few thousand acres of land, it pales in comparison to the worst wildfire in Louisiana history.

In 2023, Louisiana had one of its worst wildfire seasons in decades.

The Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard Parish burned over 33,000 acres, the largest wildfire in state history resulting in Thousands of people being evacuated, and several homes were lost.