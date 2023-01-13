Louisiana Man Arrested for Deer Hunting Contest Fraud

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have arrested and charged a Louisiana man with multiple hunting violations including a charge of fraud surrounding a big buck contest. That arrest was made on January 3rd in Grant Parish in the central part of the state.

Farrion Fletcher Junior is alleged to have taken more deer than legally allowed, failing to tag a harvested deer and criminal trespassing, and he is also facing a charge of fraud in connection with a "Big Buck" contest in which it is alleged he entered a deer that was not lawfully taken.

LDWF Agents allege that Fletcher harvested a total of six antlered deer during the 2022-2023 hunting season. That number would put him over the seasonal limit by three based on regulations for his area of the state.

Agents also allege that Fletcher harvested an eight-point deer on December 4, 2022. It's alleged that the animal was harvested on property in which Fletcher did not have permission to hunt. It is also alleged he tagged and validated the deer with a tag other than his own.

According to charges brought by the Department of Wildlife Fletcher entered the ill-gotten eight-point animal in a Big Buck Contest in Grant Parish. The deer was alleged to be Fletcher's fourth antlered deer of the season which would mean the deer was harvested illegally since it was technically over the seasonal limit.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website Fletcher could be facing 90 days in jail and fines of $250 to $500 for harvesting deer over the seasonal limit. LDWF says the fine for failing to properly tag a deer is $350.

The hunting contest fraud could bring a fine of up to $3,000 and a sentence of up to one year in jail. Fletcher is also facing a charge of criminal trespassing which could result in additional fines of $100 to $500 and up to 30 days in jail.

It should be noted that Mr. Fletcher should be presumed innocent until the charges brought against him have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted Mr. Fletcher could also be forced to pay civil restitution charges of $6,907 dollars. That is considered to be the replacement value of the illegally harvested deer.