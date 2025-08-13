(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A man in Baton Rouge has been arrested after he allegedly set a house on fire with four children in the house.

WAFB reports that Alfred Deon Jarvis Sr., 46, of Port Allen, has been arrested in an arson investigation after a house was set on fire on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

According to the report, "Jarvis is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of each of the following: aggravated arson, home invasion, criminal trespass, and violation of a protective order."

The accused was reportedly banned from going to the house, and in retaliation, he allegedly set the house on fire, knowing that it was occupied.

Fire officials did find the door to the house open upon arrival, and gasoline was present on the floor of the home. Eyewitnesses say that they heard Jarvis screaming, “Everyone is going to die.”

According to the Baton Rouge news station, the man who is now in police custody knew that he was not allowed on the property, but two days prior to the fire, he went to the house and removed a camera from it.

As of the writing of this story, there were no injuries announced by fire officials in this case.

He is now being held at the East Baton Rouge Prison.

EBR Sheriff's Office EBR Sheriff's Office loading...

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.