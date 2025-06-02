Two men from Acadiana lost their lives late Friday night following a violent single-vehicle crash in Vermilion Parish.

Louisiana State Police have identified the victims as 69-year-old Brian Mayard of Abbeville and 45-year-old Guy McNeil of Youngsville. The crash occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Friday (May 30) on Louisiana Highway 14 near Fore Road.

According to investigators, Mayard was behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette traveling westbound at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the sports car left the road, entered a ditch, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Get our free mobile app

Neither Mayard nor McNeil were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained during the impact.

Toxicology samples have been collected and submitted for analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

As always, the Louisiana State Police issued a reminder in the wake of the crash, urging all drivers and passengers to always wear seat belts, no matter where they’re seated.

While some crashes are unavoidable, troopers emphasize that seat belts remain one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of serious injury or death.