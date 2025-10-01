(Lafayette, Louisiana) - A nurse in Lafayette has reportedly died as a result of an apparent drug overdose.

News 15 is reporting that a nurse died in the parking lot of Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night.

The nurse who passed away was a 30-year-old pregnant woman.

The Lafayette news station reports that the deceased woman's husband works at the hospital and that the hospital is not commenting on the death of the nurse due to confidentiality.

Our thoughts are with the family of the nurse during this difficult time.

