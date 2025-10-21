(Carencro, Louisiana) - A plane crashed near Carencro on Tuesday morning, October 21, 2025.

The small passenger plane reportedly went down near Gloria Switch Rd, La. Hwy 93. Someone on the ground reports that they heard an engine failure, and that's when the plane went down in the area.

Some on social media report a huge police, fire, and EMT response to the scene. You are asked to avoid the area.

A report from Unfiltered With Kiran states that the small plane departed from Houston at approximately 9:50 and was headed towards the Cankton area. Sadly, the report also says that there are fatalities in this crash.

Here's the latest update from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Here's a look from near the scene, and as you can see, roads are blocked near the crash site.

Our media partners at KATC TV-3 are on the ground near the crash site, and here's a report from the Carencro area.

This was a look at the traffic report minutes after the plane went down in Lafayette Parish.

