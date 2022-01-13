Louisiana Powerball Ticket Worth $200,000 this Morning

How does that old coffee commercial go about the best part of waking up? Oh, sure the creative people behind that jingle would want you to think that a cup of coffee is the best part of beginning your day. However, the folks at Powerball seem to have come up with a better best part of waking up. That would be waking up to a cash prize of $200,000.

Believe it or not, that's exactly what some lucky Powerball player in Louisiana is waking up to this morning. If you'd like to check and see if that is you, let's check out the numbers from the multi-state lottery game Powerball as they were drawn on television last night.

If you didn't catch those numbers as they bounced out of the hopper they were:

12 21 22 30 33 Powerball 24 and Powerplay x4

No single ticket sold for last night's drawing matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize which was an estimated $35.5 million dollars. There was a single ticket sold in Indiana that matched all the balls but the Powerball and opted in on the Powerplay. That ticket is worth $2 million this morning.

Rick Diamond, Getty Images Rick Diamond, Getty Images loading...

There were other tickets sold in Florida, Kansas, and New York that matched all the numbers, excluding the Powerball but did not opt-in for the Powerplay. Those tickets are worth $1 million this morning.

However, the ticket you are probably most concerned about matched four of the five white balls, the Powerball, and they included an opt-in on the Powerplay. That ticket was worth $50,000 but because of the Powerplay, it's multiplied by four to a grand total of $200,000.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

The Louisiana Lottery Big Wins page says that the ticket was sold in Lake Charles. The Lake Area has been a hot bed of lottery winners here lately. It was purchased at the Grab N Geaux store on Tom Hebert Road.

If you're holding that ticket you will want to sign the back of it right now. This way should the ticket be lost or stolen then only you can get the money. You can claim your winnings by contacting your local Louisiana Lottery office. They will tell you what you need to do.

Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

The Powerball jackpot in the meantime will continue to rise. It will be an estimated $48 million when the balls drop again on Saturday. Meanwhile, there are a couple of other jackpots you might want to take a look at. The Mega Millions game will have an estimated top prize of $325 million on Friday night. And, the Lotto game from the Louisiana Lottery has a current jackpot of $1.1 million dollars.

As always, play responsibly and good luck if you do choose to play. And if you win, you might spend some of your prize money on this great escape.