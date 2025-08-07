(KPEL News) - We live in an age when someone is always watching, and now cameras are coming to Louisiana classrooms.

In the state of Louisiana, just like others across our country, technology is being implemented in almost every aspect of our school campuses.

The technology helps students to learn, do their homework, and progress through each grade level.

What Is Changing In Louisiana?

A new law that was passed by the Louisiana Legislature and signed into law will now allow cameras in classrooms.

The Louisiana government has passed Act 479, which now requires school districts to install cameras in classrooms across the state.

Not every classroom in the state will get a camera, and school districts have until February 2026 to get all the designated classrooms fitted with the cameras.

What Will Louisiana Act 479 Mandate?

According to the law, special education classrooms in the state of Louisiana have until February 1, 2026, to install at least one camera in each classroom.

It used to be that you had to request a camera be placed in your child's special education class, but now it must be done by next year.

In Lafayette Parish, for example, the Special Education Director for the Lafayette Parish School System says they are getting to each classroom and will have one in all of the 132 classrooms by the due date in 2026.

The changes will allow parents to see what happens in special education classes.

And while cameras won't be in every classroom in Louisiana, they will be in each special education class by February 1, 2026.

It's a relief to many parents in Acadiana and across the state.

To point out how much this law was needed, KATC spoke to the mother of 11-year-old Aubrey Girard, who says that her daughter has been in special education classes since the age of 3. The child now attends Magnolia Elementary School in Iberia Parish.

Aubrey is a non-verbal child.

Her mother, Leah Girard, says she and the girl's father had been trying for years to get a camera in her daughter's classroom.

Girard says now with the law it will happen, and she believes this will be beneficial to parents and teachers, especially with a child like Aubrey, to understand how she changes over time.

She says,

It could help where either the teacher or I, as her parent, will be able to know, ‘OK, this is what happened, this is why she’s acting the way that she’s acting.’ Then we can correct whatever that is.

If you are interested in reading more about ACT 479, click here.