A Louisiana State Police trooper working his patrol duties on I-10 was able to nab a fugitive wanted by another state while the person was traveling through our state.

Information was received from the United States Marshals Service branch.

Kevin Serrano-Valle Photo courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Who Was Being Sought?

According to the Louisiana State Police Public Affairs Section Officials, a 30-year-old man from Clayton, North Carolina, was believed to be traveling through Louisiana on I-10.

Officials in Louisiana were notified by the United States Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force that they were searching for Kevin Alexander Serrano-Valle.

North Carolina Judicial Branch Facebook loading...

What Charges Are Involved?

According to investigators with the U.S. Marshal's Service and the State Police, Serrano-Valle was wanted on the following two charges:

Indecent Liberties with a Child

First Degree Statutory Sexual Offense

North Carolina Court Facebook loading...

How Does The State Of North Carolina Define These Charges?

In the state of North Carolina, the law defines Indecent Liberties with a Child as the following:

§ 14-202.1. Taking indecent liberties with children.

(a) A person is guilty of taking indecent liberties with children if, being 16 years of age or more and at least five years older than the child in question, he either:

(1) Willfully takes or attempts to take any immoral, improper, or indecent liberties with any child of either sex under the age of 16 years for the purpose of arousing or gratifying sexual desire; or

(2) Willfully commits or attempts to commit any lewd or lascivious act upon or with the body or any part or member of the body of any child of either sex under the age of 16 years.

(b) Taking indecent liberties with children is punishable as a Class F felony.

When it comes to First Degree Statutory Sexual Offense, it is defined in the following way in North Carolina:

§ 14‑27.29. First‑degree statutory sexual offense.

(a) A person is guilty of first‑degree statutory sexual offense if the person engages in a sexual act with a victim who is a child under the age of 13 years and the defendant is at least 12 years old and is at least four years older than the victim.

(b) Any person who commits an offense defined in this section is guilty of a Class B1 felony.

Louisiana State Police Patch Louisiana State Police, Facebook loading...

After being alerted on Wednesday, April 16, about Serrano-Valle's fugitive status, a trooper performing regular duties spotted the Chevrolet Silverado truck he was driving at around 3:15 that afternoon.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop. State Police officials say the man was taken into custody without incident.

Jail Bars Photo courtesy of Ye Jinghan, T5roX1jajzU, via Unsplash loading...

Serrano-Valle was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

