Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries NOT Requiring Vaccine Proof

A fake social media post is making the rounds claiming that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is requiring proof of vaccination for license renewal.

According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, this just isn't true.

KATC TV3 is reporting that the social media post, which contains an official-looking Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries logo, alleges that no new hunting licenses will be issued unless the applicant proves he or she has received the coronavirus vaccine.

No such requirement exists, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

The department asks that if you do come across the post on social media, just ignore it and delete it when possible.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

16 Photos from Lake Martin, Louisiana