Due to expected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms early Thursday morning, December 4, the Lafayette Parish School System is implementing a 90-minute delayed start for all schools. This marks the first time LPSS has used this type of delayed bell system, which officials say is designed to prioritize safety while still preserving valuable classroom time.

The decision comes as forecasters predict one to two inches of rain overnight into the early morning hours. While widespread flooding is not expected, isolated flash flooding could still occur, especially in rural areas where roadways are more vulnerable.

Why the Delay Was Issued

LPSS officials say the delayed start allows school buses to operate after sunrise, improving visibility for drivers and making it easier to identify road hazards. The biggest concern centers around student transportation, as many buses operate in low-lying areas that are more prone to standing water.

The district has remained in close contact with the National Weather Service and local meteorologists while monitoring conditions.

Important Information for Families and Staff

Bus riders should report to their bus stops 90 minutes later than their usual pickup time. For example, if a student normally boards the bus at 6:00 a.m., they should report at 7:30 a.m. instead.

There will be no morning care offered at school campuses. Staff members working on school sites are required to report 30 minutes before the adjusted student start time. LPSS employees who are not campus-based should report to their offices by 8:05 a.m.

Dismissal times for all schools will remain unchanged.

Ongoing Weather Monitoring

LPSS officials say they will continue monitoring weather, facilities, and roadway conditions overnight and will provide any additional updates by 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The district emphasized that while preserving instructional time is important, safety remains the top priority for students, staff, and bus drivers across Lafayette Parish.