(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - An LSU football player has turned himself in to authorities after he was wanted on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

WAFB reports that JT Lindsey, who is from Alexandria, is accused of allowing two teenagers wanted on second-degree murder charges to stay at his dorm on the LSU campus. Lindsey's attorney says his client was unaware that the suspects were staying in his on-campus apartment.

Lindsey's attorney confirmed with the Baton Rouge station that his client did indeed peacefully turn himself in to LSU Police Friday afternoon.

On Monday, August 4, 2025, two suspects wanted in a murder, 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick Jordan, were arrested by U.S. Marshals in the Riverbend Building of the Nicholson Gateway dorms.

The suspects and Lindsey have a relationship because all three reportedly went to high school together in Rapides Parish. It is believed that the suspects in the murder were in the on-campus apartment for weeks.

WAFB is now also reporting that several weapons, including a high-powered rifle, were found in the apartment that belongs to the LSU freshman.

Lindsey, who is touted as one of the best at his position on the football field, says that he is innocent, and his attorney tells WAFB that they will fight the charges brought up against him.

The LSU Football program has not yet released a statement surrounding the arrest of the freshman football player, but we will continue to monitor things from campus.

