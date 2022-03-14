Major Fire Reported Monday Afternoon in Vermilion Parish

Fire crews are on the scene of a major fire in Vermilion Parish.

Our media partners at KATC TV-3 reports that the fire is on La Hwy 696. A video submitted to KATC shows a lot of some coming from a structure as firefighters battle the blaze.

According to KATC, a viewer reports to them that the location is at the Catfish Wholesale Inc., which is located along LA 696.

We are going to continue to follow this developing story and you should avoid the area.