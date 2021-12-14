This guy isn't in the holiday spirit.

WWLTV reports that Richard Suarez was arrested after he allegedly attacked an older gentleman in a Mandeville parking lot.

The incident was caught on a camera and turned over to WWLTV and in the video you see Suarez arguing with a man in a silver truck.

WWLTV

The man in the truck appears to get out of his vehicle and approach Suarez. It is then when Suarez appears to hit the man in the head and he falls to concrete.

Apparently, this all started after Suarez approached the vehicle, that was trying to exit the lot and exchanged words with the occupants in the truck.

An eyewitness tells WWL that the man who was hit and fell to the ground stayed down for 20 minutes, but was later taken to a hospital by EMS.

Mandeville P.D.

As for Suarez, he was later arrested after he reportedly check himself into a hospital following this unfortunate incident.

Now he Suarez faces charges of second-degree battery, simple assault, and disturbing the peace.

Here's is the report and video from the parking lot in Mandeville.