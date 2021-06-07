UPDATE:

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot says that a 14-year-old suspected in a shooting at a graduation party turned himself in at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Fontenot says the teen will be brought back to Eunice.

ORIGINAL:

EUNICE, La. (AP) — Authorities say that someone opened fire at a graduation party in Eunice, killing one man and wounding another.

Our news partners at KATC report that the shooting happened early Sunday morning. Police say the suspect is a 14-year-old they described as a runaway who has been missing since March. Police said the motive was not immediately clear.

Townsquare Media Photo

Police say the 32-year-old man who died was shot once in the torso. The second victim, who is 30, was shot three times and was taken to a hospital in Lafayette. Police say he's expected to survive.