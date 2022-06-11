Man Sets Up Camping Site on I-10 as Traffic Comes to Stop [PHOTO]

If you were on I-10 west Friday afternoon over the Atchafalaya Basin, you already know that traffic was not moving.

A major crash shut down the interstate for several hours, and for those parked over the water and beyond, all that they could do was wait it out.

As we previously reported, some decided to take out their lawn chairs and sit on the highway, while others decided to fish over the Louisiana waterway.

Well, now another photo has surfaced on social media and it shows a man sitting under the canopy of his own camper.

Kyle Barksdale posted a photo of himself stopped in traffic on I-10 Friday afternoon, and as you can see here, he took full advantage of the major delay.

Not only did he pull the canopy out from his camper, he even decided to "set up shop" like he was at his campsite.

Many noted on Facebook that he had a bathroom at his disposal and his relaxation seemed to be comforting during some very stressful times, at least for others.

Here's the viral photo from I-10 this past Friday afternoon.

Of course, the comments seemed to override the actual viral photo from I-10, and here are just a few of the entertaining comments.

