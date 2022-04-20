Man Wanted for Questioning in Lafayette’s Moore Park Shooting

Lafayette Crime Stoppers along with the Lafayette Police Department has released a photo of a person they would like to speak to in reference to the shooting in Moore Park Thursday, April 14 in which two young women were hurt.

Both women, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, had non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting started after a large crowd had gathered at Moore Park at around 7:45 that evening.

Now, Lafayette law enforcement officials would like to question the person in the picture. They are asking the public to call the Lafayette Crime Stoppers TIPS Line at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

Moore Park was the scene of two fatal shootings that happened on October 15, 2020. The two victims in that shooting were Nathaniel Sharpley and Ja'Kyrie Clark.

Subsequently, 19-year-old Jamyron Christun Magee of Angie was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder of another man.