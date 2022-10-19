Massive Alligator Shows Up on Florida Beach [PHOTO]

This isn't good.

A very large alligator showed up on the shore of a Florida beach and aren't you glad you weren't in the water when it did?

The alligator, which is estimated to be over 10-ft. long, washed ashore and then made its way back into the salt water.

You normally don't see alligators in the gulf, but some on social media are speculating that some are showing up on beaches due to Hurricane Ian.

While that may be difficult to confirm, the fact is this massive alligator showed up and then left, which means it's still out there.

By the way, this alligator was spotted on a beach in Melbourne Beach, FL this past weekend.

Another huge alligator was recently spotted on a beach, prior to this sighting.