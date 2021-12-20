It is being reported that overnight there was a massive house fire in Youngsville.

The fire was located at 1814 Bonin Road in Youngsville.

Google Maps

There is very little information at the moment about the fire but it does seem that the house was not occupied at the time of the incident. The house was previously listed for sale and had been on the market for some time. It does seem that the family that currently owns it had moved out and taken their possessions with them. So thankfully no one was injured and nothing except the home itself was lost to the fire.

When the fire was initially reported around 1 am this morning several fire departments responded to the blaze including Youngsville, Maurice, Broussard, and Scott.

Broussard Fire Department Facebook

According to Trulia.com, the single-family house located at 1814 Bonin Road is a 5,298 square foot home that sits on 10.33 acres of land. The home was built in 2008 and is estimated to be listed on the market for about 1,357,900.

From what I have seen of the outside of the home it definitely looks like it was a gorgeous place to live. Unfortunately, the home does not look the same this morning.

Staff Photo

We will keep you updated with any new developments that come out as the investigation into the fire continues.

