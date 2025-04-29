Mayor-President Monique Boulet Proposes New Site for Long-Awaited Northeast Lafayette Library

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has proposed a new, more accessible location for the long-anticipated Northeast Regional Library, a project that has been years in the making and shaped by extensive public input.

New Location Prioritizes Access and Community Connection

The updated site, located along Louisiana Avenue near Carmel Drive, is being proposed as a more practical alternative to the original location near Shadow Bluff Drive, which posed access challenges for residents. The new site offers greater connectivity and walkability, sitting near key community spaces such as Clark Field, Domingue Recreation Center, and Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School.

“This project is the result of years of collaboration, engagement, and hard work by community members, civic organizations, and public leaders,” said Boulet. “Public libraries are critical infrastructure—they promote literacy, preserve history, build community, provide equitable access to technology, and most importantly, ensure that these resources are accessible to all.”

Agreement Secures Site with Long-Term Lease

Lafayette Consolidated Government has entered into a Letter of Intent with the Society of the Holy Family, a local nonprofit and property owner. The agreement secures a 99-year ground lease for $1 per year—paving the way for planning, design, and construction of the new library, pending final approval from the Lafayette Parish Council.

Design Shaped by Public Input

Over 1,200 residents have weighed in on the library’s vision, calling for a space that reflects local culture, embraces natural light, and supports both indoor and outdoor learning. Major priorities identified by the community include improved access, digital equity, early childhood programming, and tutoring resources.

“This step forward reflects those needs—and together, we’re building a library that will serve, educate, and inspire generations to come,” Boulet added.

Construction Timeline

Design and construction of the library will be led by 720design, a Dallas-based firm known for its specialization in library architecture. The project is expected to break ground in spring 2026, with an anticipated opening by late 2027.