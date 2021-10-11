McDonald’s Serving Up Free Breakfast to Educators All This Week

McDonald's is having its own Teachers Appreciation Week this week as the fast food giant will be treating educators to free breakfast from October 11-15.

All this week educators - such as teachers, administrators and school staff - can simply head to their local participating McDonald's during breakfast hours and show a valid work ID for a free breakfast.

Sandwich choices include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage choices include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

Here's the even cooler part. This offer is good once per day, so a breakfast-loving teacher can pop in all week long to get the free hook-up.

“Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes,” said Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA, in a statement to media. “We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can.”

McDonald's is also asking customers to share their special stories of how one special educator has made a difference in their lives. Simple share your stories using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram. Those messages could be shared on McDonald's social channels or as part of a surprise breakfast delivery to the teacher's school.