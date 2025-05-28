A local family is devastated after the tragic and unexpected loss of Michelle Ghent Seaton, who was killed in a car accident on Monday (May 27).

The beloved wife, mother of three, and local businesswoman leaves behind a community that is heartbroken and a grieving family, including her husband, Trey Seaton, and their three daughters: Brynn (13), Dorothy (9), and Estelle (8).

Michelle, remembered by those who knew her as a "hardworking and deeply devoted mother," was self-employed as a sales rep for Bomb Party and LUS Fiber. Her flexible schedule allowed her to be present for her family, but also meant her household didn’t benefit from traditional employment insurance benefits.

Friends, led by Rachel Wiggins, have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the Seaton family in this time of need. A Meal Train has also been set up for those looking to offer help in any way.

Michelle’s husband, Trey, shared a powerful message on social media urging others to cherish every moment with their loved ones:

“My wife was everything to me and my little family… I promise I’d take all of her little mess times ten just to see her one more time… Don’t take a single second for granted.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 3 at 5 p.m. at Rip Van Winkle Gardens. Friends, family, and anyone touched by Michelle’s light are invited to attend and help give her the heartfelt send-off she deserves.

Donations, prayers, meals, and shared memories are all welcome as Acadiana comes together to lift up the Seaton family.