‘Party in the Park’ on Sunday at Moncus Park in Lafayette has Been Canceled

Unfortunately for Lafayette locals, an event that was slated for Sunday, May 22 has been canceled. With inclement weather expected this weekend, the team at Moncus Park has called off Party in the Park.

Moncus Park Moncus Park loading...

Last Sunday, the team at Moncus Park was gearing up for locals across Lafayette to show up to the green space for quite the party. In a true testament to the sporadic behavior of South Louisiana's weather, Moncus Park was prepared to keep everyone safe from the sun with tents.

Now, the forecast looks much more bleak as severe thunderstorms are possible for Acadiana this weekend.

spc.noaa.gov loading...

With that possibility of severe weather being considered, see the below announcement from Moncus Park.

Moncus Park Moncus Park loading...