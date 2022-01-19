Moon Griffon: Is Eddie Rispone Trying to Help the Republican Party or Crush It?

Whether you are Republican or Democrat, if you aren't doing right, Moon Griffon will call you out on it.

Earlier this week, Moon called out Democrats and the media as the U.S. Senate race takes shape.

Now, he's calling out the Republican Party for their "failures" over the years and because "they can't get their act together."

He began by calling out former GOP gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone and his handling of emails leading up to the re-election of Louis Gurvich as party chairman.

In calling Rispone out, it's clear that Moon has not forgiven him for his campaign's treatment of former U.S. Congressman Ralph Abraham in the last governor's race.

"The man who ruined the governor's race slaughtered Ralph Abraham with lies just like he is slaughtering the Republican Party!" exclaimed Griffon. "He would be nothing without the money he gives away. He owns people with the money he gives away."

Moon went through how Republicans and the party itself lost the last two governor's races and how some Republican leaders have teamed up with the Democrats to give away much of their power.

He also expressed his disappointment that he believes the state GOP will not allow for closed primaries, which could help eliminate "RINO's like (U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy."

"There is about 20-plus percent that are in the Republican Party for name only," said Griffon of who he calls moderate Republicans who should be Democrats.

Also, check out BONUS CONTENT as Moon sits down with U.S. Senator John Kennedy. They discuss Democratic Senators Manchin and Cinema and their hold out against their own party when it comes to getting rid of the filibuster.

Moon also gets Kennedy's reaction to fellow U.S. Senate candidate Gary Chambers' campaign video featuring him smoking marijuana.

And, Kennedy gives us another hilarious one-liner: "More people trust Dr. Pepper than they do Dr. Fauci."

BELOW are the 5 main issues that Moon Griffon hopes the next governor will address.

Medicaid Expansion

Moon Griffon: "Medicaid expansion was devastating to our state. And it's hurt us in terms of how business-friendly we are. The next governor has to come in and make Louisiana the most business-friendly state. Go find out what other states like Florida and Texas are doing and start weening people off of the government. These two states should be used as a model for businesses and individuals. We need a tax structure - like theirs - that's pro-business and pro-family. Low business taxes and no individual income taxes"

Since our reputation is horrible, you've got to do something drastically different and better.

Tort Reform

Moon Griffon: "We need real tort reform. Not this 'step in the right direction' crap. And you've got to stop all of these lawsuits. We have to find out a way to get out of all of these lawsuits. These are lawsuits that are holding us down."

State Budget

Moon Griffon: "Be a Budget Hawk. We need to give some of our taxpayers their money back. And we need to quit wasting taxpayer dollars. One example of that is the universities. We've got way too many universities! You don't necessarily have to close down universities but universities need to be redirected to be more specific in what they are teaching - like specialties. Then you can downsize at that point."

Education Reform

Moon Griffon: "We need actual education reform. We have been last in education for so long. It's why so many people keep paying to send their kids to private school because the government is failing our kids in many of our school systems."

Final Thoughts

"If you get businesses booming here, it will stop the outmigration. Governor John Bel Edwards has put us on steroids in the wrong direction. We need a governor who is going to get people to work and get the businesses going again."