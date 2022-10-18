Mother in Louisiana Kills Daughter, Then Shoots Self

What a sad story.

A mother in Louisiana reportedly killed her daughter, then turned the gun on herself.

WBRZ reports that the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Tuesday morning, and it was then that a woman in Mandeville admitted to shooting her daughter.

Moments after her admission, she turned the gun on herself and shot herself while on the phone with a dispatcher.

Police responded to the address, entered the house, and found both the mom and daughter dead inside.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the names of the deceased were not released.